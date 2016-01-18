Home Sport Cricket

Plunkett to Replace Injured Finn in England's SA Tour

By IANS

CENTURION (South Africa): Pacer Steven Finn has been ruled out of the remainder of England's tour of South Africa after he felt discomfort on the second day of the third Test in Johannesburg and scans revealed a left side strain. He will be replaced by seamer Liam Plunkett.

Finn, who had been selected in both the One-Day and T20 squads, will stay in South Africa for a week to begin his rehab before returning to England at the end of the Test series, an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said on Monday.

He is expected to be available for selection for the World T20 in India in March.

Plunkett will replace Finn in both squads. Plunkett is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the England Lions and will travel to South Africa at the weekend.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series with the final match beginning in Centurion on January 22.

