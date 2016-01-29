India Vs Australia Second T20: Australia Win Toss, Ask India to Bat

PTI By

MELBOURNE: Australia won the toss and invited India to bat first in the second T20 International at the MCG, here today.

For Australia Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye and Scott Boland will make the T20 debut today. John Hastings and Glenn Maxwell have also returned to the team after missing the first match.

India, meanwhile, have fielded an unchanged squad.

Teams:

India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Capt), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Capt), Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Scott Boland, James Faulkner, John Hastings, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye, Shane Watson, Matthew Wade.