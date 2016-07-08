Goa Cricket Association fraud case: Treasurer Akbar Mulla resigns

PTI By

PANAJI: Goa Cricket Association treasurer Akbar Mulla, who is one of the three accused in the case of alleged misappropriation of Goa Cricket Association (GCA) funds worth Rs 3.13 crore, has resigned from the post.

The Economic Offences Cell of local police had on June 15 arrested GCA President Chetan Dessai, Secretary Vinod Phadke and treasurer Mulla on a complaint that they had allegedly encashed a cheque given by BCCI to GCA.

The trio, who were later granted bail, are accused of misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 3.13 crore between 2006 and 2008.

Mulla, after tendering his resignation yesterday, told reporters that he wants to relinquish his position with the GCA while the investigation is going on.

"In view of the misappropriation charges levelled against me, proper investigations are needed and I feel that morally I should not be in a position of power while investigations are going on," Mulla said in his letter to the GCA president dated July 6, 2016.

He presented before media photo-copies of documents, including bank account details and personal ID proofs, that were used while opening the account to show his innocence.

He said that he was only a GCA member and not the treasurer when the account was opened in the Development Credit Bank (DCB) in 2007.

"I had submitted my passport to get a visa for an official tour to the UK and it was with the GCA. The account was opened during that time," Mulla said.

According to the documents furnished by the cricket administrator, the account was opened on April 12, 2007, while his visa was issued later on April 27, 2007.

His contention was that the bank did not verify his identity with the documents and alleged that the then DCB bank manager, Lalita Kakodkar, was also involved in the fraud.

"My name in the passport attached for the opening of the account shows my name as Mulam Agbor Ali whereas the account has been opened showing my name as Akbar A Mulla. The signature on the account opening form also does not tally with my signature which is clear on my passport," as per a statement from a letter Mulla had written to the police Inspector of the Economic Offences Cell dated June 11, 2016.

The transactions, which occurred over a period of about 12 months between May 24, 2007 to March 29, 2008, were done in an arbitrary manner under names like Brijesh, Rajesh, etc, without any surname, he alleged.

In his letter to the EOC, Mulla urged the police to investigate his role in the scam and take necessary action.

"The whole scam is coming from the GCA office," he said while claiming that he has not done anything wrong.