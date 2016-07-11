Home Sport Cricket

When biscuits followed Gavaskar on Caribbean tour!

Hattangadi recalled how the formidable West Indian pacers respected the Little Master.

Published: 11th July 2016 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2016 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Gavaskar_PTI
By PTI

MUMBAI: Sunil Gavaskar is known for his impregnable defence against the all-time-great West Indies pace battery, but the former opening batsman, who turned 67 yesterday, had a weakness - glucose biscuits from Amchi Mumbai.

This was revealed by his younger sister Nutan at a function organised to mark his birthday by the Legends Club at the Cricket Club of India.

"He used to like those biscuits...Parle G gluco biscuits. West Indies was a long way off and (it was a) long tour, so he would like to have those biscuits for his tea or coffee, so whoever was travelling there, we would try and send those packets of biscuits for him," Nutan Gavaskar told reporters.

"He would pack (the biscuits before the tour), they often used to get over in three weeks or a month."

"Wherever he travelled, and whoever travelled to that place...some journalist, or someone we knew, or relatives, some friends (we used to send biscuits with them)," she added.

"Now he is a little worried about diabetes and those biscuits are little sweet, so he tries and avoids them, (but) he still likes them," she said.

Former Mumbai opener Shishir Hattangadi recalled how the formidable West Indian pacers respected the Little Master.

"It was at Ravi Shastri's house where during some tournament (for charity)... all the fast bowlers had come in, and they were having few beers at Ravi's place.

"Sunny (Gavaskar) walks in his pyjama-kurta, little late, the moment he walked in through that door, all four (bowlers), over six feet, got up saying 'hi master, how are you'," he reminisced.

"I mean that (is the kind of) respect and reverence the four great bowlers (had for Gavaskar) and they were all great - (Micheal) Holding, (Joel) Garner, (Malcolm) Marshall, (Andy) Roberts," he said.

Former India cricketer Madhav Apte and Mumbai cricketer Vasudev Paranjpe also shared their memories about Gavaskar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp