NAGPUR: New Zealand continued their unbeaten run at the ICC Women's World Twenty20 cricket tournament by coasting to a convinving six-wicket win over Australia to register their third consecutive win in Group A, here today.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Australia Women could only muster 103 for eight, a paltry target which New Zealand Women overwhelmed with ease in 16.2 overs for the loss of just four wickets.

Australia Women witnessed a horrendous start to their innings as Kiwi off-spinner Leigh Kasperek ran through the top-order to reduce their opponents to 4 for 4 in 4 overs.

Kasperek's impressive figures of 4-0-13-3 includes two wickets in consecutive balls of the second over.

Leg-break bowler Erin Bermingham (2/23) also chipped in two wickets for New Zealand Women.

Ellyse Perry top-scored for Australia Women with a 48-ball 42, a crucial knock which was studded with three boundaries and one six.

Jess Jonassen (23 off 22) and Beth Mooney (15) too made useful contributions to take Australia Women past 100.

New Zealand Women hardly broke sweat while chasing the target as skipper Suzie Bates (23) and Rachel Priest (34) got he Kiwis off to a flying start, stitching 58 runs for the opening wicket in just 47 balls.

After the openers dismissal, Sophie Devine (17), Amy Satterthwaite (16 not out) and Sara McGlashan (11) also made double digit scores to register an easy win for New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women had earlier defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets before spanking Ireland by 93 runs.

The Kiwis are atop Group A with six points from three wins, followed by Australia, which has one win and a loss under its belt.

Brief Scores:

Australia Women: 103 for eight in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 42; Leigh Kasperek 3/13).

New Zealand Women: 104 for four in 16.2 overs (Rachel Priest 34, Suzie Bates 23; Lauren Cheatle 1/11).