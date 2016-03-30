England Cricket team players during a practice session at the Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of their WT20 semi-fina match against New Zealand. | PTI

The mandatory pre-match media conference had just ended. After handling all the tough questions from the scribes, England captain Eoin Morgan walked into the playing arena at the Feroz Shah Kotla to have a look at the wicket.

But, he couldn’t go any closer. With Liam Plunkett deciding to train hard on a sultry Tuesday afternoon, Morgan stayed in a corner, waiting for his turn. Unfortunately, that moment never came, as Plunkett was in no mood to leave the ground early. Under the watchful eyes of coach Trevor Bayliss, the pacer sweated it out a little longer. With an eye on the green surface, Morgan looked at Plunkett, exchanged a smile and then slowly walked out.

Perhaps that sets the tone for their World T20 semifinal clash with New Zealand rather perfectly. Coming into a tournament as underdogs, England have been able to cross all hurdles so far, and that too by getting accustomed to Indian conditions. Over the years, there have been jokes on how they have failed to fire on the big stage, and for their relative ineptitude while facing spinners.

But, in the last week-and-a-half, Morgan’s men have proven all criticisms wrong by not only tackling turning tracks, but also by delivering some firebrand cricket. They chased down a mammoth target against South Africa, fiercely overcame an Afghanistan scare, and also held their nerves to show Sri Lanka the exit.

The England captain, however, admits that this tournament has shown different sides to everyone’s personality, making things better for them. “We haven’t had to repeat the same thing twice. This shows the group as a whole can be very careful.”

Unlike the previous editions of the tournament, England have addressed every issue as and when it came their way. They had problems with their spin department — they changed Moeen Ali into a specialised spinner. They wanted a solid bat in the middle — they found Joe Root. To address the death bowling woes, they relied on Stokes. And, each move worked.

After some early jitters, they changed their strategy after reaching Delhi, and decided to focus only on that. While some felt that the stance was un-English, Bayliss and his boys took time to understand the conditions and ensured that they were able to master it.

Even Stokes agrees that the team has been able to adapt to the conditions well. “We are a little bit more used to the conditions,” he said, adding that it’s more like playing at home. “It’s a home game even if we are in India.”

Perhaps, that sums up the entire story quite perfectly. Coming out of their problem to read spin, the English cricketers have made it a point to slog out at the nets to find a home in foreign conditions.

“My experience in the knock-out stages of a tournament is that after you’ve done the hard work, it’s almost like you’ve earned a licence to go out and express yourself as much as you can. So, if you’ve guys coming out very relaxed about performing on the big stage, I think that takes a lot of weight off their shoulders,” the captain said with a smile on his face.

The only time England won the World T20 was in 2010, under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood. And now, with Collingwood associated with the team as the batting consultant, England have been able to ensure that their hunger for victory remains.

“The boys are hungry to win. It’s all about enjoying what you are doing. If you don’t have the drive to always want to improve, to win a game of cricket, you stand still for a long time, this side has showed strength which is similar to that of 2010,” Morgan said.

England’s drive for the final fling has begun!