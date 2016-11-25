MOHALI: Ever since Cheteshwar Pujara returned from the West Indies, a series where he had a clear-the-air talks over strike rates with skipper Virat Kohli and then chief selector Sandeep Patil, the right-hander has been a man transformed.

Sixteen off 67 (strike rate 23.88) in North Sound and a 46 off 159 (28.93) in Kingston had earned him a visit to the head of the department and headmaster in the first week of August. Now, irrespective of what side of the aisle you are with respect to the strike rate debate — coach Anil Kumble had described it as nonsense when it came to batsmen — it seems to have had the desired effect on the 28-year-old. Here's all the work Pujara has done since his trip to the naughty step. Three fifties and as many centuries in 10 innings. Crucially, they have all come at a faster clip. There's no better way than that to acknowledge a memo.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra puts it down to his astonishing mental capacities. “What you are seeing is evolution,” he told Express. “He will continue to learn. What you need most in international cricket is mental strength and Pujara is mentally very strong.”

Chopra wasn't referencing Pujara's innings at Rajkot (he was struck on the head three times). He was talking about a possible second coming since the first Test against New Zealand at Kanpur (62 off 109 and 78 off 152) in late September. “At times when it's not working for you and you have tried to change your game, it's a bit like shooting yourself in the foot,” he said. “Everybody goes through phases like that and with respect to him it looks like it's over. The way he has come back shows he is made of steel. Also, he has not only made runs but made them at a rate which would make a lot of batsmen proud.”

Forget that. He has been outlasting the entire Australian batting line-up on his own the last three months. Australia, since September, have been bowled out in under 200 minutes four times. Pujara, since September, has occupied the crease more than 200 minutes five times. The other pleasing aspect about the way the Saurashtrian builds his innings is once he is warmed up, he doesn't need pit stops or unscheduled breaks to get heat back into the system. His overall strike rate (it's that old chestnut again) is 48.99. If you take only the 50s and 100s he has scored at home, it rises up to 55.68. The other interesting thing about Pujara is whenever he goes past a 50 in India, he invariably is the side's top-scorer. An invaluable trait in a No 3.

That's the other thing. He may have struggled to get bat on ball overseas but at home, at this very moment, he is the immovable object. That may sound strange for somebody who came into the team with exemplary technique but Chopra has a theory. “He has been honed on Indian conditions. His game will naturally suit Indian pitches. Doesn't matter how technically competent you are. Kohli bats like a dream but couldn't get a run in England.”

With eight more Tests in India before next April, expect Pujara to keep proving his worth.

