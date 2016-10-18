Uneasy wait for BCCI as apex court reserves its order

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

There was brief relief for BCCI in the Supreme Court reserving judgement on how Lodha commission recommendations are to be implemented. Monday’s hearing also left room for apprehension in board quarters, as the Supreme Court bench reminded it would take the “extreme step” if the orders are not followed.

In its defence and as reported by Express, the BCCI told the court that it can’t force members to vote in favour of the recommendations, as any constitutional amendment needs support of the three-fourth on the floor of a special general meeting.

Board counsel Kapil Sibal also sought three months to implement reforms members have decided to accept. The bench headed by CJI TS Thakur asked Lodha amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium how to make the state units fall in line and he suggested all funds be stopped until they relent and also sought immediate removal of all BCCI office-bearers.