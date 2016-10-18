Home Sport Cricket

Uneasy wait for BCCI as apex court reserves its order

Published: 18th October 2016 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2016 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

There was brief relief for BCCI in the Supreme Court reserving judgement on how Lodha commission recommendations are to be implemented. Monday’s hearing also left room for apprehension in board quarters, as the Supreme Court bench reminded it would take the “extreme step” if the orders are not followed.

In its defence and as reported by Express, the BCCI told the court that it can’t force members to vote in favour of the recommendations, as any constitutional amendment needs support of the three-fourth on the floor of a special general meeting.

Board counsel Kapil Sibal also sought three months to implement reforms members have decided to accept. The bench headed by CJI TS Thakur asked Lodha amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium how to make the state units fall in line and he suggested all funds be stopped until they relent and also sought immediate removal of all BCCI office-bearers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp