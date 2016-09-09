Home Sport Cricket

Aussie bowlers restrict Sri Lanka to 128/9

Australian bowlers James Faulkner and Adam Zampa claimed three wickets each as John Hastings took two.

Published: 09th September 2016 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2016 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

australia bowlers_AP

Australia's Adam Zampa, second right, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera with teammates. (AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: An inspired Australian bowling attack restricted Sri Lanka to 128 for nine despite a fighting half-century from Dhananjaya de Silva in the second and final Twenty20 international in Colombo on Tuesday.

The hosts, who are looking to give retiring batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan a winning farewell, suffered from a lack of partnerships after electing to bat first.

Australian bowlers James Faulkner and Adam Zampa claimed three wickets each as John Hastings took two.

Medium-pacer Hastings struck first with the wicket of Dilshan who edged a wide delivery to give away a catch to Australian skipper David Warner at slip. He scored one off three balls.

The 39-year-old Dilshan was given a standing ovation by a raucous home crowd as he bowed down near the edge of the boundary after his last innings in international cricket.

However, the inventer of the 'dilscoop', the cheeky paddle shot that Dilshan played over the wicketkeeper's head, did not have a chance to execute the audacious stroke in his 80th T20.

Kusal Perera and de Silva, who scored 62 off 50 balls, tried to counter the Aussie bowlers by hitting a few boundaries in the first six overs of powerplay with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

The left-handed Perera, who scored an 18-ball 22, fell to Faulkner as Warner took a superb diving catch at mid-on to check the Lankan surge.

Faulkner took another wicket in his second over to get Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal caught and bowled for four.

Zampa and Hastings soon took over to rattle the Sri Lankan middle-order as wickets fell at regular intervals at the R Premadasa Stadium.

De Silva, whose defiant knock was laced with five boundaries, kept up the fight till the final over when he got out to Mitchell Starc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What will be in store for Amaravati in 2019
Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags of New Indian Express-UP Government Kumbh Mela float
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp