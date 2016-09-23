Home Sport Cricket

Last wicket partnership steers India past 300 in first innings against New Zealand

Neil Wagner ended the innings after Yadav tickled a short one down the leg side to keeper BJ Watling.

India's Umesh Yadav plays a shot o against New Zealand at Green Park in Kanpur. (PTI)

KANPUR: The last wicket pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav added a valuable 41 runs to steer India over the 300 run mark in the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park on Friday.

With the wicket expected to deteriorate as the game progresses, Jadeja’s unbeaten 42 batting at number 9 may have given the hosts a slight advantage. Neil Wagner ended the innings after Yadav tickled a short one down the leg side to keeper BJ Watling. Jadeja hit a six and four fours even as Yadav was asked to just survive.

India resumed from their overnight score of 291 for 9, after having electing to bat first on Thursday in their historic 500th Test match.

Opener Murali Vijay was top-scorer with 65 while Cheteshwar Pujara (62) was the only other batsman to post a half-century. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin failed to carry on after good starts.

Left-armer Trent Boult and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner claimed three wickets each for the Kiwis who were resourceful enough to price out the Indian batsmen on a slow and flat opening day wicket.

