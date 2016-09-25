Home Sport Cricket

India-New Zealand Test: Playing waiting game was crucial for Jadeja

A five-wicket haul in the 500th Test match for India is sure to make Ravindra Jadeja a point of reference.

Published: 25th September 2016 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2016 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

India New Zealand Cri_Mukh (2)

India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, makes an appeal on the third day of the first cricket test match against New Zealand in Kanpur, India. | AP

KANPUR: A five-wicket haul in the 500th Test match for India is sure to make the name of that particular bowler a point of reference. And left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was a beaming man at the end of the third day’s play at Green Park.

But it is not just about being the leading wicket-taker so far in this historic Test. Rather, the 27-year-old Saurashtra all-rounder has notched up some incredible numbers after his fifth five-for. For bowlers with at least 50 wickets in their collection, Jadeja now has the best average in Asia at 15.60!

Not bad for someone who was never considered to be a genuine Test match bowler even while making his presence felt for India in the limited-over formats. But then he has worked on improving the subtle variations in flight, and added more revolutions on the ball to give a bit more turn to his stock delivery. And all that has been done without ever digressing from his principal strength of accuracy, off a very short run-up.

Speaking after the day’s play, Jadeja said his success lay in being able to stick steadfastly to his plans. “Ashwin and I had talked about bowling within the line of the stumps as there was every chance of LBW or bowled dismissals. We wanted to create pressure by keeping it tight, and our plans were well-executed,” he said.

Citing the advice from coach Anil Kumble, a past master at exploiting breaking surfaces, he said: "There was a rough patch outside the off-stump of the left-hander. He (Kumble) asked me to bowl with the angle from wide of the crease and try to hit those foot marks as far as possible to create doubt in the batsmen."

Despite the rivals being in a strong position before play began on the third day, Jadeja stressed that the team was confident of getting their act together. “We knew that on a turning track, we are likely to get two-three wickets quickly if we manage to break a long partnership," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp