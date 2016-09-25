India-New Zealand Test: Playing waiting game was crucial for Jadeja

Krishnakumar KH By

KANPUR: A five-wicket haul in the 500th Test match for India is sure to make the name of that particular bowler a point of reference. And left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was a beaming man at the end of the third day’s play at Green Park.

But it is not just about being the leading wicket-taker so far in this historic Test. Rather, the 27-year-old Saurashtra all-rounder has notched up some incredible numbers after his fifth five-for. For bowlers with at least 50 wickets in their collection, Jadeja now has the best average in Asia at 15.60!

Not bad for someone who was never considered to be a genuine Test match bowler even while making his presence felt for India in the limited-over formats. But then he has worked on improving the subtle variations in flight, and added more revolutions on the ball to give a bit more turn to his stock delivery. And all that has been done without ever digressing from his principal strength of accuracy, off a very short run-up.

Speaking after the day’s play, Jadeja said his success lay in being able to stick steadfastly to his plans. “Ashwin and I had talked about bowling within the line of the stumps as there was every chance of LBW or bowled dismissals. We wanted to create pressure by keeping it tight, and our plans were well-executed,” he said.

Citing the advice from coach Anil Kumble, a past master at exploiting breaking surfaces, he said: "There was a rough patch outside the off-stump of the left-hander. He (Kumble) asked me to bowl with the angle from wide of the crease and try to hit those foot marks as far as possible to create doubt in the batsmen."

Despite the rivals being in a strong position before play began on the third day, Jadeja stressed that the team was confident of getting their act together. “We knew that on a turning track, we are likely to get two-three wickets quickly if we manage to break a long partnership," he said.