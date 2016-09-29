BCCI defiance led to trouble: Legal experts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If Wednesday’s developments at the Supreme Court point to a different future for the BCCI, it’s not clear whether officials would look back and think what caused it. If they do, steadfastness in defying the apex court’s orders and unsound legal advice might count among reasons that led to this situation.



Legal experts Express spoke to said filing review and curative petitions against different orders of the Supreme Court in this matter was alright. Taking on the Supreme Court and not following instructions of the committee appointed to oversee the transition process was not. Other than inviting stern orders, this might also lead to contempt of court proceedings.



“Right from the start (2013), BCCI officials have been arrogant. Instead of complying, they chose confrontation, giving an impression that they are above law. This can’t be done against the highest court of the country, with a Chief Justice passing the order. The BCCI chose a path of self destruction,” noted sports lawyer Rahul Mehra said.



“Engaging in some sort of dialogue with the Justice Lodha committee would have been the right way forward instead of violating the SC order. This is not advisable unless there isss a justifiable explanation. If this starts happening, everybody losing a litigation will defy the order, which will undermine the sanctity of the judiciary,” felt eminent sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania.



There were voices in the BCCI itself before the September 21 AGM that holding it might lead to trouble, because on agenda were decisions that the SC-appointee committee instructed against taking. Strangely, no member raised this point.



“Given that the committee had said taking decisions regarding the future at the AGM would amount to contempt of court, it was foolish to do just that at the meeting. If the BCCI’s legal advisors felt it was alright without obtaining a stay on the July 18 SC order, it was poor advice,” felt a senior lawyer, who has handled BCCI matters. Several BCCI members were apprehensive but decided to defy instructions because the president and secretary convinced them that everything was done following legal advice. This suggests they relied heavily on the words of Justice Markandey Katju, who dubbed the SC order “unconstitutional and illegal”.



With the Lodha committee drawing the court’s attention to these comments made at a press conference, chances of contempt of court action can’t be ruled out. “To openly criticise a Supreme Court order calls for a suo motu contempt notice. In fact, going by their words and actions, both Justice Katju and BCCI officials can face contempt proceedings,” said Mehra.

