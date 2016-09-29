CHENNAI: “Never give up,” seemed to be the theme of the BCCI’s civil appeal No 4235 of 2014. For two years, the board explored every legal avenue, with four different presidents in charge. In this period, the BCCI remained hopeful that something will happen and save the structure of the 87-year-old institution. But all that hope appears vanished. At least for now.



When the Supreme Court started making stern observations when the hearing began in 2014, they were hopeful. Even before the final order, they remained optimistic. When the order was delivered on July 18 by the Chief Justice of India TS Thakur and FMI Kalifullah, it was clear that there was no way out. Still, they tried to dodge the order and sometimes, appeared defiant. In Markandey Katju, they roped in a high-profile former judge, who they believed could take on the Supreme Court.



These were seen as acts of defiance, but the BCCI still believes it never got a fair trial, in the sense they never had the opportunity to explain the troubles they had in implementing many of the recommendations like three selectors and cooling off period. “We approached the Lodha committee, only to be denied appointment,” said an official. In the court, they tried in vain.



“We tried to explain the complications. They didn’t listen. Even if the Lodha panel is given the responsibility, it will be tough for them to implement some of their own recommendations,” said another official.



The Lodha panel has set deadlines of three and six months to put in place all recommendations. The BCCI has filed review and curative petitions challenging the January 22 (2015) order which led to the formation of the Lodha panel. Its AGM was held on September 21, a secretary was elected and other committees were formed. All this was against the instructions of the panel.



On Wednesday, the CJI came hard at them again after the Lodha panel submitted a status report which recommended that BCCI office-bearers be superseded because they were blocking reforms. This means the ball is in the court of the CJI, the same TS Thakur who the BCCI wanted removed, saying he was “biased”. But this seems the end of the road for BCCI. For the first time, several members admitted there was no real hope after the CJI stated that the court would make the BCCI “fall in line.”



“It has come from the Supreme Court. It has to be obeyed. If they think removing us will improve the game, let them do that. It seems that apart from BCCI, everybody has the best interests of the game in mind,” a board official said with sarcasm.



The BCCI on Tuesday filed another affidavit, asking for the July 18 order to be suspended as they haven’t been given enough time to start legal remedies. Whether it will be heard before October 6, the deadline to respond to the status report filed by Lodha panel, is unclear at the moment.



This makes the BCCI’s special general meeting on September 30 crucial. The order states that the board has to pass a resolution for the new constitution. In case the motion doesn’t get the support of three-fourth of members, it will be back to square one for BCCI.

