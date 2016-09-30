Home Sport Cricket

Skipper cool with DRS in future

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Test captain Virat Kohli suggested that India will look to take advantage of the Decision Review System (DRS) in the future. This was in sharp contrast to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) and the previous captain’s views on the technology.

“We will look to probably introduce DRS some time in the future,” Kohli said on the eve of the second Test. The skipper divulged that discussions and meetings had taken place regarding it, and that DRS is something they “definitely want to think about”. In the past, the BCCI had said the technology was not ‘foolproof’, with limited-over captain MS Dhoni also toeing the same line when he was in charge.

India have suffered in the past because of their reluctance to use DRS. During the three-Test series against Sri Lanka, India had lost the first Test from a winning position after Dinesh Chandimal was adjudged not out by umpire Nigel Llong after a bat-pad catch off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling. In fact, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had gotten a reprieve after nicking one to Wriddhiman Saha in the first innings of the first Test.

Asked about the incident, Kohli explained, “We wouldn’t take wrong decisions too hard because we, in the first place, decided against DRS. For us to then say that the umpires made an error and it is going against us is not logical. There is no room for excuses.”

Kohli, however, did admit that the technology had grey areas. “There were some points that we felt can be debated. Especially ball-tracking and HawkEye. Once DRS is in place, then you can sit and think about the problem areas. We want to definitely think about it. But I can’t make a decision sitting here right now.”

DRS is now used in all Test matches not featuring India, and International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

