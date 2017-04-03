Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan seeking IPL route to national fold

Having spent a few months out of the Indian team, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan today said he would look to perform well in domestic competitions.

Published: 03rd April 2017 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2017 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan | PTI

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s been a while since attacking batsman Shikhar Dhawan wielded his willow for the national team. But the opening match of IPL-10 against an injury-stricken Royal Challengers Bangalore could just help him announce his arrival back into the big leagues if he carries forward the form he displayed in the Deodhar Trophy. For any opponent, the fact that Virat Kohli is not playing may seem like half the battle won. But the left-handed Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman does not believe in complacency.

“At this level, we cannot afford to underestimate a team. Virat is one of the best players, but they also have big guns like AB de Villiers and Shane Watson,” Dhawan said on Monday. “However, it’s good that he’s not playing,” he added with a smile.

When asked whether Sunrisers would be able to replicate last year’s performance, he said, “I’m confident we’ll lift the trophy again. The depth of our team is tremendous.”

With the advent of social media, none have been spared from the trolling menace. Queried how this could lead to failures on-field, the 31-year-old remarked, “If I start keeping tabs on social media, it would be like feeding the negative energy to myself. The comments and bashing on social media actually give me a kick, and kindles the fire in me.”

The opener accepted that he missed being part of the national set-up. “I’d love to be back in the side. For that, I’ll have to perform big in domestic cricket. At the same time, I’m happy with myself, laughing and

enjoying my journey.”
IPL pulls in hordes of youngsters every season. “Constantly competing with 20-somethings has an advantage, as I’m always looking to match their fitness levels,” Dhawan exclaimed, the eagerness visible in his eyes.

He also reserved special praise for Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. “I’ve heard no one has been able to read his googly. We’re lucky to have him.”

vishal@newindianexpress.com

