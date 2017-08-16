Tamil Nadu Premier League: Washington Sundar and Sai Kishore making case for promotion

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League has reached the business end of the tournament with Tuti Patriots beating Chepauk Super Gillies in the first playoffs at Chepauk here on Tuesday. S Sharath, chairman of the Tamil Nadu selection committee, applauded Tuti’s Washington Sundar and R Sai Kishore of Super Gillies. Washington Sundar’s stock has gone up since his good show in the IPL for Pune. He was in demand when the TNCA first division league transfer window was open in June and was eventually made skipper of Globe Trotters.

“Washington Sundar and Sai Kishore have impressed me. Both are young and talented and have delivered for their sides in the TNPL 2,” Sharath assessed. Washington, an opening batsman, who bowls off-spin with an ability to provide breakthroughs has been a match winner. “Last year in the four-day games (Ranji), he was not that impressive. But with his good show in the IPL and TNPL we cannot ignore him anymore. The good work he has done in the year or so will give him the confidence to do well in Ranji,” Sharath remarked. Washington’s bowling has improved, thanks to the training sessions under former Indian offspinner M Venkatramana at the TNCA Academy. “Washington is calm, sincere and committed. He observes and is consistent. He bowls to his strength and is accurate,” opined M Venkatramana, who is also the chief coach of Dindigul Dragons in TNPL.

From this season onwards, Ranji Trophy will be played both home and away. “The switch over to old Ranji format is a blessing in disguise. Spinners will have a big role to play. All the youngsters who do well will be considered. The Buchi Babu tournament will give a clearer idea as to who will make the cut,” said Sharath. Sai Kishore has matured since the first TNPL and Hemang Badani, coach at Chepauk Super Gillies, believes that his ward has the potential to go up the ladder.

“He has shown lot of maturity since he played last TNPL. He has worked on his game and can bowl anywhere. He needs to improve his fitness and stay a lot more calmer,” opined Badani on his star bowler. Sharath agrees with Badani. “Not often you get a youngster who picks up five wickets in just four overs. He is a special talent and we need to nurture him.” Meanwhile, Tuti Patriots thrashed Super Gillies by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 114 in 20 ovs (S Karthik 33, VA Davidson 4/25, Washington Sundar 2/5) lost to Tuti Patriots 118/2 in 12.3 ovs (Washington Sundar 73 no; R Sai Kishore 1/19).

