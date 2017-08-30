Mukilesh’s maiden century helps Alwarpet record big total

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: U Mukilesh’s 139 helped Alwarpet post 401 against Globe Trotters on the second day of the fifth round of the Senior Division league of the TNCA, at MRF-Pachaiyappa’s College grounds. It is also his maiden century. In reply, Trotters were 127/2 in 47 overs at stumps. Some matches were affected by the weather. Brief scores: Group A: At SSN: India Pistons 190 vs Young Stars 251/7 in 96 ovs (Jalaj Saxena 110, Tushar Raheja 67). UFCC (T Nagar) 245 vs AG’s Office 254/7 in 90 ovs (NS Chaturved 116, P Francis Rokins 53; S Ashwin Ram 3/37).

U Mukilesh

Jolly Rovers 28/0 in 9 ovs vs Nelson. Second day’s play was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield. Group-B: TI Cycles 171 and 84/5 in 26 ovs vs Vijay 251 in 82 ovs (L Vignesh 47, KB Arun Karthick 94; Varun Sood 5/70, R Sanjay Yadav 4/47). Alwarpet 401 in 129.1 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 49, Manprit Singh 43, U Mukilesh 139; Chetan Sakariya 5/78) vs Globe Trotters 127/2 in 47 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 64 no). Grand Slam 314 in 107.1 ovs (N Jagadeesan 41, Bhargav Merai 91, R Sai Kishore 63; R Alexandar 7/97) vs CromBest 150/6 in 63 ovs (R Ananth 53; R Sai Kishore 3/39).

Raina to play Buchi Babu

Suresh Raina will lead Uttar Padesh in the All-India Buchi Babu tournament to be played here from September 2. “I will be playing the Buchi Babu tournament. It’s a quality tournament and I can get some good match practice before the season begins,’’ said Raina from Hyderabad, where he is playing the Moin ud Dowlah Gold Cup tournament.

Punjab Police win

Punjab Police defeated RCF 113- 71 in a league match of the 53rd All-India basketball tournament for PSG Trophy held at Coimbatore. Vijaya Bank, IOB, Punjab Police, Indian Army have qualified for the semifinals. Results: Punjab Police 113 bt RCF 71; Vijaya Bank 75 bt Arise Steel 74; Customs 79 bt KSEB 70.

