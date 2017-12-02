Rain cuts short 3rd day’s play in TN-Hyderabad U-23 game

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament quarterfinal between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad saw only one hour of play due to rain, at the NPR College grounds in Natham (Dindigul) on Friday. Tamil Nadu were 38/1 in 16.5 overs.

First Division cricket

A Prabhakaran’s 5/14 helped Ammu CC beat SK XI by 163 runs in a TNCA-Villupuram District Cricket Association league First Division match on Friday. Brief scores: I Division: Ammu CC 262/8 in 47 ovs (V Anbu 86, R Jayaprakash 70; S Kasinathan 3/58) bt SK XI 99 in 27 ovs (A Prabhakaran 5/14, S Gurubharan 3/25). II Division: VRSCET B 80 in 18.2 ovs (S Vimal Raj 4/12) lost to TVS CC 81/8 in 24.2 ovs (S. Rajan 3/16). TVS CC 81/2 in 12 ovs lost to Mundiyampakkam CC 82/3 in 12 ovs (match reduced to 12 overs per side). III Division: Sakthi CC 207/6 in 25 ovs (D Santhoshkumar 105, P Ramesh 52; R.Amarnath 3/24) bt Siga Management B 43 in 11.2 ovs (N Ashok Kumar 3/12, S Arun Raj 3/7, S Ibhrahim 3/17).

Nithish cracks ton

An unbeaten 190 by K Nithish Kumar Reddy propelled Andhra to 320/3 in 90 overs against Tamil Nadu on the first day of their Vijay Merchant U-16 tournament clash in Hyderabad. Nithish and J Surya Chaitainya (56) added 171 runs for the second wicket. Brief scores: Andhra 320/3 in 93 ovs (K Nithish Kumar Reddy 190 n.o, J Surya Chaitanya 56) vs Tamil Nadu.

Chess event

Nehru Chess Academy — affiliated with the Tiruvallur District Chess Assocation — will conduct the 23rd Tiruvallur state-selection chess tournament for U-9 and U-17 categories at Sri Venkateswara Vidhyalaya (Ayappakam) on Saturday and Sunday. Contact: 8939837363.

