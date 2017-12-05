Home Sport Cricket

Uncapped paceman Ronsford Beaton earns West Indies ODI call-up vs New Zealand; Gayle, Samuels return

The selectors also recalled left-arm spinner Nikita Miller, after a two-year gap to the squad comprising the likes of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels.

West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle have been named for the upcoming ODI series against the Kiwis | PTI

By IANS

TRINIDAD: Uncapped paceman Ronsford Beaton has earned a call-up to the 15-member West Indies squad for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, starting December 20 in Nelson.

Cricket West Indies selectors also recalled left-arm spinner Nikita Miller, after a two-year gap to the squad comprising the likes of Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who were part of the Caribbean ODI team against England in September.

Besides, Beaton and Miller, pacer Shannon Gabriel was also included for the 50-over games, while Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins and leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo missed out on the upcoming tour.

For the T20 leg of the tour, starting December 29, the West Indies have recalled leggie Samuel Badree and wicketkeepers Andre Fletcher and Chadwick Walton. 

Uncapped pacer Rayad Emrit was also named for the three T20Is.

The Caribbean side is currently trailing 0-1 in the two-Test series after losing the opener in Wellington by an innings and 67 runs.

West Indies ODI squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Jason Mohammed, Sunil Ambris, Ronsford Beaton, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Nikita Miller, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams.

West Indies T20 squad: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher (WK), Chris Gayle, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

