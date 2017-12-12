Mohali ODI: Rain does little to dampen Sri Lankan spirits

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

MOHALI: In July-August, Sri Lanka could not win a game against India in any format. Match after match as India rattled off wins, their despair kept getting bigger. And when they landed in India for a repeat of that tour, it hardly generated interest. In Tests, they managed to change the scoreline, losing the three-match series 0-1. But after one win in Dharamsala, they are in touching distance of winning a first bilateral ODI series in India. If the weather spoils the match on Wednesday, they will return home at worst with this series tied.

India are also in familiar situation. Against New Zealand, they went into the second ODI with everything to play for and in Mohali again, victory is a must. During the ODI series in Sri Lanka, the hosts had put them under some sort of pressure thanks to Akila Dananjaya, whose off-spinners Indian batsmen found hard to pick. That 9-0 thrashing across formats taught Sri Lanka harsh lessons. They have regrouped and fought remarkably in India so far, considering the resources they possess.

Thisara Perera, whose appointment as captain raised eyebrows, can actually think of achieving what Arjuna Ranatunga, Marvan Atapattu, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara couldn’t – a series win in India. “The first game is history. I know this is a good opportunity for us. I don’t think anyone else has done that in the last few years. Good chance for us as we are leading the series. I know my boys, they are not taking pressure. That is why the tour selectors, myself and everyone is giving them confidence and treating it as another game," said Perera, who is looking to use his experience of playing in Mohali for Kings XI Punjab to his advantage.

With Mohali witnessing rain on two successive days, the PCA Stadium pitch is likely to assist seamers. Though the bounce has slowed down considerably over the years, curator Daljit Singh has left some grass on the surface. With the track under covers for most part of Tuesday, there is likely to be a lot of moisture. So a damp wicket could once again test the Indian top-order. Even if it doesn't rain on Wednesday, there is a strong chance that the match might not start at 11.30am as scheduled, because of a wet outfield. So a shortened fixture is a possibility