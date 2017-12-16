Home Sport Cricket

Australian captain Steve Smith reaches double century in third Ashes Test

Australian captain Steve Smith's incredible year continued as he notched his second Test double century on the third day of the third Ashes Test against England at the WACA Ground on Saturday.

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a double century during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match against England in Perth, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

By AFP

PERTH: Australian captain Steve Smith's incredible year continued as he notched his second Test double century on the third day of the third Ashes Test against England at the WACA Ground on Saturday.

Smith and Mitchell Marsh carried the home side past the English first innings total with a massive fifth-wicket partnership that appeared to shatter the tourists' resolve.

Resuming on 92 at the start of play, Smith wasted little time raising his 22nd Test century, reaching the mark from 138 balls –- his fastest Test century in terms of balls faced.

He was more circumspect as the double century loomed, content to pick off easy singles against an ultra-defensive English field.

He reached 200 by working Moeen Ali through mid-wicket for another single, having faced 301 balls and hit 26 fours and one six.

Smith hadn't offered a single chance, although he did survive two decision reviews for leg before wicket, having been given not out by the on-field umpire on both occasions.

He also passed 1000 Test runs for the calendar year during the innings.

Australia lead the series 2-0 and can regain the Ashes with victory.

