Gautam Gambhir condemns MLA's `ridiculous` remark on Kohli-Anushka wedding

The Delhi batsman said the only intention like those made by Panna Lal Shakya is to garner publicity, and hence is absolutely ridiculous. 

21st December 2017

Veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir on Thursday lashed out at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA for questioning the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli for preferring Italy over India to get married, saying that the statement by the politician is `absolutely ridiculous`.

Recently, BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh Panna Lal Shakya had accused Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma of being anti-national for choosing Tuscany, Italy as their wedding location instead of their own country India, the land of Lord Rama.

“He is loved by millions, he represents India on the world stage, why did he not hold his wedding ceremony in India? This is not 'rashtra bhakti,” he had said.

Hitting back over the MLA’s comments, Gambhir said that people like him make such statements only to grab the headlines.

Photo | PTI

“It’s an absolutely ridiculous statement. Because it is a personal opinion, it is his personal wish. Some people try to make such statements only to grab the headlines. People, especially, the politicians should be more sensible while making a statement against anyone,” Gambhir told ANI.

One of the most loved couples of tinsel town -- Kohli and Anushka-- had tied the knot on December 11 in Italy at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto.

The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals.

