CHENNAI: Played 70. Lost 25. Win-Loss ratio 1.76 (176 wins for every 100 losses). Eight, number of bilateral series won or drawn before a last series defeat. The kind of numbers the Indian team has put up in T20Is since 2010 is staggering. For a country that didn’t even like playing the format – they had played just 20 (only seventh best among Test playing nations) till the end of 2009 – this seems a somewhat absurd moniker to bestow upon them. But it looks like they are the first kings of the T20I format. Their W-L ratio is frankly absurd. The 1.76 they have managed since 2010 is 0.36 better than the next best New Zealand.

While they have always been a high performing team in the format, they have ratcheted it up a le­vel or two since losing to South Africa at home in 2015. They are yet to lose in eight bilateral ser­i­es since then. What is their ridiculous streak do­w­n to? Aakash Chopra, who has followed the progress of a few members of the team while commenting on the IPL, reckons a big part of that is down to the bowlers. “What has happened of la­te is that our bowling has improved,” he told Express.

“The IPL is finally giving us bowlers. That has obviously ch­anged (the dynamics).” Chopra makes more than a fair point. In 2017 alone, Yuzvendra Chahal (twice), Jasprit Bumrah (twice) and Kuldeep Yadav have won Man of the Match ho­n­ours. Bumrah, in fact, was of the Man of the Series against New Zealand.

One only needs to see the decider against the Kiwis to see how the bowling has come of age in T20Is. With just 68 to defend, Virat Kohli marsh­a­l­led his bowling resources to perfection, restricti­n­g Kane Williamson’s men to 61. The orchestrato­rs for that win were Bumrah and Chahal – between th­em they conceded 17 runs for two wic­k­e­ts in fou­r overs.

The numbers attain more significance because there is a perception that T20 is a bit of a lottery, wh­ere chances of an upset are the greatest because of its slam bang nature. Chopra isn’t a fan of that theory. “Rubbish,” he says. “I think T20 is about showcasing high quality skill under imme­n­se pressure. Our mindset may not be in line with that skill set and we may think that it is not impo­r­tant but there is a lot of skill involved.”

He explains: “A yorker has to be a yorker, there is absolutely no margin for error.” India’s T20 bowlers have all featured in the IPL and through that laboratory, they know what that margin is. It’s typically less than a centimetre on either side of where they want to land. Even if critics may bat away the record by saying they have played too ma­ny matches against lesser lights, Kohli’s men ha­ve a positive W-L ratio against eight of the 11 si­­des they have played since 2010 (only West Indi­es, New Zealand and England are exceptions). Cr­ucially, they have wins all over the world save New Zealand so it’s not just a sub-continental thing.Chopra uses one word to describe India’s other-worldly numbers and it seems to be right one.Method.

Third T20 today

With the series already in pocket, India will look to give the bench players a chance as they eye a whitewash against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Mumbai on Sunday.

11

No of teams India have played in T20Is since Jan 1, 2010. They have a negative W-L ratio only against three (WI, NZ and England).

2015

October: The last time an Indian team lost a T20I series featuring at least two completed matches.

8

No of bilateral series India have won or drawn since their last loss to South Africa.

