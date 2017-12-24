CHENNAI:J Prasan’s unbeaten 51 helped Asian Reprographics RYA Metrostar beat Loyyal Battery BYA by six wickets in the second final of the Ensol-Elite Super Sixes cricket tournament in Chennai on Saturday.

Earlier, RYA Metrostar beat Loyyal Battery BYA by nine runs in the first final. Having won two of the best-of-three finals, RYA Metrostar bagged the title. J Prasan was the Man of the Tournament.

Brief scores: Final: (best of three): Asian Reprographics RYA Metrostar 48/3 in 7 ovs bt Loyyal Battery BYA 39/5 in 7 ovs; Loyyal Battery BYA 89/2 in 7 ovs (S Aloak 38 n.o) lost to Asian Reprographics RYA Metrostar 90/4 in 7 ovs (J Prasan 51 n.o) Semifinals: Neeraj Technocom RYA Cosmo 54/6 in 6.2 ovs lost to Loyyal Battery BYA 55/2 in 7 ovs (C Vikram 44 n.o).