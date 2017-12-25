The final day of the third Ashes Test saw James Anderson cop a Pat Cummins bouncer right on his helmet, which left him dazed for nearly five minutes. The incident set in motion an exchange of words between the two rivals. Express takes a look at what has transpired till the eve of the Boxing Day Test...

Clearing the air

“I have actually chatted to the umpires about it during this series and they say at Test level you should be able to handle short balls. That is a clear message to get in the nets and practice against bouncers,” Anderson wrote in a column for The Telegraph.

“I was not quizzing the umpires or asking them to stop it happening. I was just interested in their opinion. I guess we just need to get better at playing them,” the pacer elaborated.

Riled up

Though Mitchell Starc won’t be a part of the hosts’ line-up for the fourth Test in Melbourne, he made it clear Australia will not relent in this context.”It’s Test match cricket, isn’t it?” Starc said in response to Atherton’s column. “I’m pretty sure our guys have copped enough bouncers and we haven’t whinged about it yet. As far as I know, our bowlers will keep bouncing their batters. The plan to the tail has always been the same: be very aggressive, bowl fast, get up in their nose and have them jumping around.”

By the law

In a column for The Times, former England skipper Mike Atherton remarked that umpires had to shield the visitors’ tail-enders from the “Bodyline” bowling that Australia were dishing out, while citing ICC Laws 41.6.1 and 41.6.2.

“After all, Law 41.6.1 on the bowling of dangerous and unfair short-pitched deliveries is clear: “The bowling of short-pitched deliveries is dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that, taking into consideration the skill of the striker, by their speed, length, height and direction, they are likely to inflict physical injury on him/her. The fact that the striker is wearing protective equipment shall be disregarded.”,” he wrote.

Mea culpa, not

Though he admitted to being alarmed after hitting Anderson on his helmet, Cummins reiterated on Sunday that he would not stop dishing out bouncers during the next two Tests. “They’re all pretty competent batters. Stuart Broad’s got a hundred and Anderson’s got an 80-odd. We know we’re going to cop it as well so we spend lots of time in the nets working on it. I’ve copped about 50 so far.”

93

Number of top-100 fastest balls in the three Tests that have been delivered by Australia’s speedsters.

4.32mph

Gap in avg speed between the fastest from both teams, Mitchell Starc and Chris Woakes.

Not the end

Australia skipper Steven Smith stoked the fire further, retaliating with: “No doubt if they have the kind of pace our bowlers could generate they would probably do the same.”