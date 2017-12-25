JHANSI: The current situation in Pakistan is not conducive for India to resume cricketing ties with it and there is no chance of the two countries playing a match in the near future, IPL Chairman and Congress MP Rajiv Shukla said on Sunday.

Addressing a press meet here, he said India was very concerned about the security of its cricketers and would do nothing to compromise their safety, thus ruling out any cricketing ties with the neighbour.

In this Uttar Pradesh city to take part in a meeting of the state cricket association, Shukla, citing the killing of an Indian Army officer and four soldiers on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani Army in a ceasefire violation, said in such a situation, there could be no cricketing ties.