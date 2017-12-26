CHENNAI: AN unbeaten 176 by Aditya Barooah put Tamil Nadu in command as the hosts were 332/1 in 92 overs against Odisha on the first day of their Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 clash at the TNCA Academy grounds in Theni on Monday. The Tamil Nadu skipper notched up his first ton of the tournament. Barooah was involved in two major partnerships. For the first wicket, he put together 212 runs along with Nidish Rajagopal. Then he combined with Pradosh Ranjan Paul (63 n.o) to add 120 more in 36.5 overs. Odisha offspinner Sisir Behera picked up the only wicket that fell during day’s play. Brief scores: TN 332/1 in 92 ovs (Aditya Barooah 176 n.o, Nidish Rajagopal 89, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 63 n.o) vs Odisha.

Kapil shines for Classic CC

T Kapil’s 5/20 paved the way for Classic CC to beat Parthasarathy MCC by 11 runs in their TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league First Division match. Brief scores: I Division: Classic CC 160 in 41.2 ovs (N Harissh 4/21; V Hemanth Ram 3/14) bt Parthasarathy MCC 149 in 44.1 ovs (T Kapil 5/20; G Naveen Kumar 3/57).

Venkatesh scalps six

Medium-pacer N Venkatesh’s 6/39 helped Samsung India beat Heavy Vehicles Factory by 19 runs in the 14th Lucas TVSThiruvallur DCA Trophy limited- over tournament. Brief scores (Group A): Samsung India 172/8 in 30 ovs (M Rajesh 44, K Jayaprakash Narayanan 4/25) bt Heavy Vehicles Factory 153 in 30 (N Venkatesh 6/39). Ashok Leyland Ennore 144/7 in 30 ovs (K Raja 3/29) bt Engine Factory Avadi 115 in 26.4 ovs (D Krishna Kumar 4/32, K Sridhar 3/20).

Jupiter Sports Club win

R Gowtham’s 76 was the feature of Jupiter Sports Club’s 10-run win against Bharathi Sports Club in a TNCA Fourth Division D zone league match. Brief scores: IV Division D: Jupiter Sports Club 219/8 in 50 ovs (R Gowtham 76, TK Gowthama Raj 46; R Venkataramanan 3/35, N Ashwin Swaminathan 3/56) bt Bharathi Sports Club 209 in 49.2 ovs (S Shyam Sundar 60, L Vignesh 53; M Bharath 53, TK Gowthama Raj 5/63).

