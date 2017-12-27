CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten double century (229 n.o) enabled Tamil Nadu to declare at a mammoth 600/4 against Odisha on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy, U-19 tournament played at the TNCA Academy, Theni. Pradosh along with Sonu Yadav (69 n.o) added 179 runs in 22.4 overs for the unfinished fifth wicket. In reply, Odisha were 131 for 2 at stumps.

Brief scores: TN 600/4 decl. in 136 ovs (Aditya 176, Nidhish 89, Pradosh 229 n.o, Sonu Yadav 69 n.o) vs Odisha 131/2 in 44 ovs (Raghunath 59 n.o).

St Bede’s beat Velammal

Shyam Sunder’s 75 helped St Bede’s AIHSS to thrash Velammal International School by 73 runs in the Muthoot-Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 match at St Bede’s Grounds, on Tuesday. Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS 171/4 in 20 ovs (Shyam Sunder 75, Mohd Adnan Khan 50) bt Velammal International School 98/9 in 20 ovs (R Rahul 3/16, P Vidyut 3/18). Dazzling Player of the Match: Shyam Sunder (St Bede’s); Spirited Player of the Match: S. Ajay Kumar (Velammal).

St Patrick’s AIHSS 87 in 19 ovs (Rishi Tom Manz 42) lost to PSBB Millennium School 88/4 in 19.1 ovs (R Aadithya 36 n.o). Dazzling Player of the Match: R Aadhithya (PSBB); Spirited Player of the Match: Rishi Tom Manz (St Patrick’s).Nellai Nadar MHSS 201/4 in 20 ovs (Anandha Kumar 85, A Mohd Adil Shan 40, S Harish 51) bt SBOA, Anna Nagar 97/3 in 20 ovs (Varun Kumar 42 n.o). Dazzling Player of the match: AT Anandha Kumar (Nellai Nadar); Spirited Player of the Match: JM Varun Kumar (SBOA). Govt HSS 132/6 in 20 ovs (Mohd Suhaib 29) lost to Vidya Mandir SSS 133/4 in 19.4 ovs (S Dhananjay 51). Dazzling Player of the Match: S Dhananjay (Vidya Mandir); Spirited Player of the Match: A Nitin Vijay (Govt HSS).