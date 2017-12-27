Zimbabwe showed greater resistance in their second innings but Morkel remained a threat (File | AP)

PORT ELIZABETH: Zimbabwe were forced to follow on after being bowled out for 68 on the second day of their one-off day-night Test against South Africa at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Trailing by 241 runs on the first innings, Zimbabwe were 36 for no wicket at tea, although they suffered a casualty when Hamilton Masakadza was forced to retire hurt on seven after being hit on the right elbow by a lifting ball from Morne Morkel.

Morkel was the main destroyer in Zimbabwe's first innings, taking five for 21. Kagiso Rabada and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets each.

South Africa needed just 68 minutes and 14.1 overs on Wednesday to take the remaining six wickets after Zimbabwe resumed on 30 for four.

Nightwatchman Kyle Jarvis was the top score for Zimbabwe, making 23.

Morkel, who took the first three wickets under floodlights on Tuesday, again made the first breakthroughs.

With his seventh ball of the morning, Morkel bowled left-hander Rory Burl for 16, beating the batsman for pace with a ball angled in from around the wicket.

Four balls later he had Sikandar Raza caught behind after softening him up with a vicious bouncer, which Raza fended off the splice of his bat just short of gully.

Faced with almost an hour to bat before tea, Zimbabwe showed greater resistance in their second innings but Morkel remained a threat.

Masakadza, who was out first ball to the tall fast bowler in the first innings, was hit on the elbow when the ball lifted off a good length and beat his forward defensive stroke.

Chamu Chibhabha and Craig Ervine saw their team through to tea.

South Africa were again without wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who suffered a low grade hamstring strain while batting on Monday.

De Kock was ruled out of the rest of the match, with captain AB de Villiers keeping wicket.

De Villiers held three catches behind the wicket, taking his total of wicketkeeper dismissals to 101 in 26 of his 107 Test matches. He has also held 104 catches as a fielder in his other 81 appearances.

De Kock is expected to be fit for the first Test against India, starting in Cape Town on January 5.