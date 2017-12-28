England's Alastair Cook celebrates making 200 runs against Australia during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (AP)

MELBOURNE: Alastair Cook hit a double hundred to defy Australian attempts to wrap up England's first innings in the fourth Ashes in Melbourne on Thursday.

The stoic opening left-hander reached 200 late on the third day, rebounding from a lean scoring series in the opening three Tests.

It was Cook's fifth double hundred in 151 Tests with his highest score of 294 coming against India in Birmingham in 2011.