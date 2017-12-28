Ashes 4th test: England's Alastair Cook hits double century on third day
By AFP | Published: 28th December 2017 12:29 PM |
Last Updated: 28th December 2017 12:31 PM | A+A A- |
MELBOURNE: Alastair Cook hit a double hundred to defy Australian attempts to wrap up England's first innings in the fourth Ashes in Melbourne on Thursday.
The stoic opening left-hander reached 200 late on the third day, rebounding from a lean scoring series in the opening three Tests.
It was Cook's fifth double hundred in 151 Tests with his highest score of 294 coming against India in Birmingham in 2011.