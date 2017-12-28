CHENNAI: “If it’s going to be tough for our batsmen, we will make it tough for their batsmen.”

In only one sentence, Ravi Shastri has probably summed up how life would be for his contingent in South Africa over the next 55 days.

As Virat Kohli & Co embark on what is expected to be their biggest challenge after coming together as a group since MS Dhoni’s Test retirement, there is plenty of hope and expectation.

Though most of that has to do with what they have done over the last couple of years, there is also a sense of belief in the Indian camp that this their best chance to beat South Africa in their own backyard, a task that hasn’t been matched by even the stalwarts our golden generation.

In 17 Tests in the Rainbow Nation, India have won two (2006 and 2010) and lost eight, some by margins that are still hard pills to swallow. But when they land in Cape Town, none of this might seem relevant for the Indian team.

Having spent a lot of time together over the last couple of seasons — when they lost only two Test matches — India know South Africa are not the team they used to be.

Hashim Amla isn’t in the best of form, and AB de Villiers has just made a return to Tests after a near-two-year hiatus. Their premium pacer Dale Steyn too hasn’t played in Tests for over a year now, and much of their bowling workload will be on the shoulders of young Kagiso Rabada. It still remains to be seen if Vernon Philander will make the cut for the series.

“All the guys have more experience now, and the hunger remains the same. We want to go back to try and do what we couldn’t last time. That’s the challenge we’re taking up. Because you go there once and then you won’t for a few years,” captain Kohli said on Wednesday.

“That’s the nature of our schedule. It’s an opportunity for us to go back again to try and do the same thing in a much more consistent and better way so that we can get the results we want.”

Last time India toured South Africa (2013), it was the first time when most of the current members played together. They even came close to pulling off a heist in Johannesburg. The next 12 months in England, Australia and New Zealand gave India some harsh lessons, which they seemed to have mastered — mostly at home — since 2015.

“We are very confident about where we stand. If you look at teams that have toured in the past, you are talking about some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. It’s not like that was not a chance. You need to play good cricket for a long period of time. That’s something we are pretty excited about,” coach Shastri said.

“We want to go out there and express ourselves. They are looking forward to it, all the boys. It’s going to be a challenge. We all know how tough it’s going to be but that’s the beauty of their profession. They want challenge and they embrace it.”

