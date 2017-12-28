CHENNAI: Vijay Shankar has been named as captain of the Tamil Nadu T20 team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, from January 8 to 14. The event will be held in Vizag and Vizianagaram.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (c), B Aparajith (vc), K Bharath Shankar, Washington Sundar, Abhinav Mukund, Dinesh Karthik (wk), N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahil Shah, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, K Vignesh, R Sanjay Yadav, Anirudha Srikkanth, W Antony Dhas, Rohit Ramalingam, M Ashwin.

Behera, Malla crack tons

Centuries by Jyoti Ranjan Behe­ra and Raghunath Malla helped Odisha post 334/3 in 134 overs against Tamil Nadu on the third day of their Cooch Behar U-19 clash in Theni.

Brief scores: TN 600/4 decl vs Odisha 334/3 (J Behera 118, R Malla 135 n.o).

Hockey election

The Madras High Court has appointed a Judge-Commissioner K Perumal to conduct pending Chennai Hockey Association (CHA) elections. Justice CV Karthikeyan on an application arising out of a civil suit from Lingaraj Memorial Club, affiliated to CHA. LMC had filed a suit challenging a notification dated May 5. When the matter came up for hearing on Dec 12, counsel for both parties agreed to the smooth conduct of elections. The High Court asked the Judge-Commissioner to file an interim report in three weeks.

Rohit scalps five

R Rohit’s 5/3 helped PSBB beat Kendriya Vidyalaya by 68 runs in the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 cham­pionship.

Brief scores: PSBB (KKN) 153/7 in 20 ovs bt Kendriya Vidyalaya 85 in 18.3 ovs (R Rohit 5/3). Modern 99/7 in 20 ovs lost to AVM Rajeshwari 100/2 in 15.1 ovs (Ram Arvindh 56 n.o). Santhome 178/7 in 20 ovs (AT Adhi Shankar 57) bt Chettinad Vidyashram 91 in 16.5 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 63 n.o). Don Bosco 171/2 in 20 ovs (V Abhishek 56, S Ganesh 52) bt DAV (Gopalapuram) 113/3 in 20 ovs.

Basketball tourney

Bharathidasan University (Tiruchy) trounced Alagappa University (Karaikudi) 59-13 on the first day of the South Zone and all-India inter-university basketball tournament being conducted by Sri Sairam Engineering College at its premises. The three-day event — which is being organised in association with Anna University — began on Wednesday and has 68 teams in the fray.