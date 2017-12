CHENNAI: E Yazh Arunmozhi’s 5/113 helped Tamil Nadu take three points via first-innings lead in their draw against Odisha in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament, at the TNCA Academy grounds in Theni.

Resuming from 334/3, Odisha were bundled out after adding 77 runs to their total. Following on, they were 74/3 in 28 overs when play was called off.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 600/4 decl in 136 ovs drew with Odisha 411 in 179 ovs (Jyoti Behera 118, Raghunath Malla 154; E Yazh Arunmozhi 5/113, S Kishankumar 3/86) & 74/3 in 28 ovs. Points: TN 3 (19), Odisha 1 (2).

Adithya shines

Man of the Match Adithya Vardarajan’s 5/3 took PSBB Millennium to a 10-run win against St Bede’s in the quarterfinals of the Muthoot Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship, at the latter’s premises.

Brief scores: In Chennai (quarters): AVM Rajeshwari 165/4 in 20 ovs (R Yashwanth 62) bt PSBB (KK Nagar) 124 in 18.5 ovs (SR Vasisht 50; R Srihari Srinivas 4/27). PSBB Millennium 123/5 in 20 ovs (Vikram Satish 52 n.o, S Akash 38) bt St Bede’s 113 in 19.3 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 33; Adithya Varadharajan 5/3, Shyam Ganesh 3/17). Don Bosco 147/7 in 20 ovs (S Ganesh 33, N Sunil Krishna 27) bt Santhome 120/9 in 20 ovs (K Siddharth 26 n.o; TM Shreyas 3/13). Nellai Nadar 199/8 in 20 ovs (S Harish 117, Govind Sharma 27) bt Vidya Mandir 95/8 in 20 ovs (S Dinesh 3/16).

In Coimbatore (semifinals): Sri Jayendra Saraswathi 111/6 in 20 ovs (B Sachin 45) bt RKS Kalvi Nilayam 82/2 in 20 ovs (R Akileswar 3/16). Sri Ramkrishna 80 in 18.4 ovs (Hari Sudharsan 3/7) lost to Mani 83/7 in 17.4 ovs.

In Tiruchy (semifinals): Alpha Group 149/5 in 20 ovs (A Chavinth 52; Emayavarman 3/32) bt Campion 139/7 in 20 ovs (Prajeeth 49, Emayavarman 32 n.o). Srirangam Boys 138/8 in 20 ovs (R Prasanna 64; Raj Bharani 3/27) bt Kamala Nikhetan 82/9 in 20 ovs (Vishanthan 29; Naveen 3/8, Abu Shajith 3/18).

Swimming meet

H Rakkesh Kumar of Turtles and V Jothi of NLL bagged gold in the 400 m freestyle of the 29th Winter State Aquatic Championship which started on Thursday at Velacherry Aquatic Complex.

Results: 400m Freestyle: Boys: 1. H Rakkesh Kumar (Turtles, 4:27.89s), 2. R Dukesh Mervyn (Turtles, 5:06.81s), 3. I Irshath Ahmed (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (Trichy), 5:18.15s). Girls: 1. V Jothi (NLC, 5:15.97s), 2. R Sivateja (SDAT Dolphin, 5:29.96s), 3. RV Srilakshmi (PKD Matric Higher Secondary School, 5:42.67s).