CHENNAI: “In our minds, we have to think that we don’t care, even if we are called the underdogs. We don’t mind anything because ultimately winning is important for us.” That’s Faiz Fazal’s mantra for nullifying the pressure that comes in tow with very-high stakes. For the Vidarbha skipper, the latter ostensibly stems from an opportunity that has presented itself — to both him and the region he hails from — for the first time in nearly six decades: a shot at laying hands on the Ranji Trophy.

The only hurdle that stands between Fazal & Co for the next five days at the Holkar Stadium in Indore: a resurgent Delhi who have swept their internal turmoil under the rug and set their blinkered sights on an eighth such addition to their silverware cabinet. Not that Vidarbha can be deemed as underdogs. Going by the run they’ve had till the final, they’re perhaps placed along with Delhi on the other end of the who-may-emerge-triumphant spectrum.

If Delhi made their way to the summit clash with three wins during the league stage, their opponents have done so with an extra triumph to boot. If that were to be countered by a ‘they had relatively weaker opponents’ argument, the 5-run semifinal heist that they pulled off against a domestic juggernaut that also goes by the name of Karnataka ought to lay that assertion to rest.

If this isn’t enough to tip people over from the fence to Vidarbha’s side, then, despite exuding measured confidence, Delhi coach KP Bhaskar both prepended and appended a “we’re not taking them lightly at all” to his threat assessment of the opposition. “I’m sure they’ll also be doing the same. The advantage with us is that they’ve come into the finals for the first time; there’s a lot of excitement in them and they’ll be going all out. We’re a little more experienced and have reached the final 12 times more. We’re also a good side with Gautam Gambhir as our senior-most. We’re hoping that it’ll be an exciting game.”

This theme of being evenly matched doesn’t end here. If Fazal, Sanjay Ramaswamy, and Ganesh Satish have been the frontrunners with the bat for Vidarbha, Delhi have Kunal Chandela and Gambhir as their willow-wielding analogs. For the scalps claimed by Rajneesh Gurbani’s pace, Delhi have Navdeep Saini as their counter. If Vidarbha’s tweaker combine of Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate have 55 victims between them, Delhi’s left-arm-orthodox duo of Vikas Mishra and Manan Sharma top that off by two more. That, and both teams won’t be seeing their most-experienced speedsters — Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav — in action.

In line with this on-field equilibrium, even the mental contouring that both Vidarbha and Delhi are planning to carry with them from Friday onwards seem to be on the same psychological plane: internal, and not external, focus.

“We are not thinking about what their strengths or weaknesses are. We are looking into our process and working on our strengths. That’s what we are going to be banking on from tomorrow,” was Bhaskar’s summing-up, quite congruous with Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit’s nutshell for his team’s cognitive make-up at the moment.

