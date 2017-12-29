Australia's Steve Smith pulls the ball against England during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne. | AP

MELBOURNE: Melbourne's fickle weather put the brakes on England's push for a consolation victory in the fourth Ashes test on Friday, with rain bringing play to a halt with Australia struggling to survive after Alastair Cook batted through his team's entire first innings to give the tourists a big lead.

Trailing by 164 runs after England's first innings ended on 491 on the first ball of the day, Australia crawled to 102 for two in its second innings when showers forced the players from the field before the scheduled tea break.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground floodlights were illuminated and ground staff covered the wicket as spectators huddled under the stands in the hope that the drizzle might stop and allow the match to continue.

Australia was still 61 runs in arrears and under enormous pressure to get back into the contest as England pressed for a morale-boosting win after losing the first three matches of the five-test series to concede the Ashes.

First-innings centurion David Warner, batting cautiously, was unbeaten on 40 when play was interrupted with the Australia captain Steve Smith 25 not out and the pair needing to build a big partnership to get the home team back on level terms.

Normally, free-scoring batsmen, Warner and Smith added just 38 runs for the third wicket in 22.4 overs as they battled to keep their wickets intact after England captured two early victims.

Australian opener Cameron Bancroft was dismissed for 27 when he chopped a ball from Chris Woakes back on to his stumps. Then Usman Khawaja, who got off the mark with a massive six off English spinner Moeen Ali, departed for 11 when Jimmy Anderson found the edge and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow took a routine catch.

Play was initially stopped for half an hour after lunch then again after the rain got heavier, with no indication of when the match would restart, increasing the prospect of a drawn match with only one day to go.

Resuming on 491-9, England's first innings ended after just one delivery when Anderson was dismissed for a duck, caught by Bancroft at short leg off Pat Cummins.

Cummins finished with 4-117 while fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon captured three wickets each as the Australians struggled in the absence of injured strike bowler Mitchell Starc.

Cook was left stranded on 244 not out, becoming first player to carry his bat through a full innings in a test at the MCG, test cricket's oldest ground, having hosted the sport's inaugural test in 1877.

Cook set a stack of records during his marathon innings, which started on Wednesday and spanned more than 10½ hours at the crease.

The 33-year-old opener became the first Englishman to carry his bat since Mike Atherton did it against New Zealand in Christchurch 20 years ago.

The left-hander also became the first batsman to achieve the rare feat in an Ashes series since Geoffrey Boycott at Perth in 1979 and posted the highest score by a player to carry his bat, eclipsing New Zealander Glenn Turner's unbeaten 223 in 1972.