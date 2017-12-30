MELBOURNE: Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is in line to play his first Test on home soil after being named in the 14-man Australian squad for the fifth Ashes match against England, beginning January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 24-year-old has been roped at the expense of fellow left-armers Steve O'Keefe and Jon Holland. Agar is most likely to join forces with Nathan Lyon in a two-man spin attack at the SCG.

Agar, who was forced to miss the start of the JLT Sheffield Shield season due to fractured finger in October, was Australia's second-choice spinner behind Lyon in their most recent Test tour to Bangladesh.

Having guided Perth Scorchers to a stunning victory over Melbourne Renegades in their last Big Bash League (BBL) clash, Agar had earlier said that he was bowling better than he ever has in the longest format of the game.

Mitchell Starc, who is in race to prove his fitness in time for the final Ashes Test, has also been retained in the squad against England, cricket.com.au reported.

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb, who was left out for the third Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, has also retained his spot in the Test squad.

Australia is currently leading the five-match series 3-0 after the fourth Ashes Test ended in a draw on the final day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) earlier today.

The Australian squad for fifth Ashes Test:

Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb. (ANI)