CHENNAI: Rajneesh Gurbani’s thirst for gleaning knowledge tends to belie both his age — 24, to be precise — and newness to the Ranji Trophy circuit. “While helping to fine-tune my bowling, Subroto (Banerjee, former India pacer and a coaching consultant for Gurbani’s side) sir too has said that I have a knack of picking up things quickly,” remarked the Vidarbha pacer on Saturday, who is currently in his second season of the event.

Though this self-disclosure may be construed by some as boasting of sorts, three successive balls delivered by the Nagpur native at the Holkar Stadium in Indore a few hours before making that statement ought to allay those kinds of doubts.

Gurbani’s stock ball is the outswinger. But three of Delhi’s batsmen — Vikas Mishra, Navdeep Saini, and in-form Dhruv Shorey — saw their furniture being rearranged by deliveries that tailed back into them. History was made in the process. It was only the second time a hat-trick had been claimed in a Ranji Trophy final. That Kulwant Khejroliya too was left with splayed stumps four balls later was just a red, juicy plum atop his icing-slathered cake for the day.

“Frankly, I didn’t even know that I was on a hat-trick. It was only when the guys in the stands started shouting, ‘Hat-trick ball’, did I realise that I was on one,” said Gurbani.

“I had been putting in a lot of work on my inswinger this season. During nets, (Chandrakant) Pandit sir instructed Subroto sir, ‘Isko aise train karo ki jab bhi main bolun, yeh inswinger karayega’. (Train him in such a way that he can bowl an inswinger whenever I tell him to.). Even today, I wasn’t sending down that many outswingers to keep the batsmen guessing.”

Gurbani’s triple strike against Delhi isn’t a flash-in-the-pan moment; it perhaps is more of an extension of his red-hot form.

After four dismissals in his first two clashes, the civil engineer by education really hit his stride during the last league game for Vidarbha. Four matches on, Gurbani is his state’s leading wicket-taker, with 37 scalps that are studded with five fifers.

“I can’t thank both Pandit sir and Subroto sir enough. Even (Wasim) Jaffer bhai has provided me with many an input,” said Gurbani. “He has immense batting experience, and that translates into deep knowledge of knowing what will make them struggle. He’d also asked me to hide the seam position of the ball at times when I’m getting purchase. I still stick to that.”

Considering the close bond that Gurbani shares with his parents, it wasn’t surprising when he revealed that the latter too had a role to play in the etching of his name in the annals of domestic cricket.“Despite my objections, my mother stuffed in a packet full of medicines before I left with the team. Last night, I was a bit under the weather. I had a cold and was feeling feverish. That’s when I remembered what she’d put in my bag. I then got a good night’s worth of sleep before today.”

BRIEF SCORES

In Indore: Delhi 295 in 102.5 ovs (Dhruv Shorey 145; Rajneesh Gurbani 6/59) vs Vidarbha 206/4 in 67 ovs (Faiz Fazal 67, Wasim Jaffer 61 n.o).