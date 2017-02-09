Home Sport Cricket

India and England draws fifth ODI, hosts clinch U-19 series 3-1

Chasing a modest 227, India needed one run off the last ball with just one wicket in hand but pacer Ishan Porel faltered at the last moment.

Published: 09th February 2017 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2017 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

India Under 19 team players pose for a group photo after winning the series against England Under 19 at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: The fifth ODI between India U-19 and their English counterparts ended in a spectacular tie after the hosts lost their final wicket on the last ball of the match at the Wankhede stadium here today.

Chasing a modest 227, India needed one run off the last ball with just one wicket in hand but pacer Ishan Porel faltered at the last moment and was caught by Max Holden off Liam White as the match ended in a draw.

India U-19 team, however, clinched the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series 3-1.

It was a patient 65 (off 93 balls) by S Radhakrishnan and a quickfire 40 off 38 balls by Ayush Jamwal and Yash Thakur's 30 off 52 balls which brought the hosts near the target.

India colts had a poor start after pacer Jack Blatherwick picked up opener Priyam Garg (O) in the first over and then dismissed skipper Abhishek Sharma (4).

Other opener Manoj Karla (21) too fell cheaply and was caught by Tom Banton off pacer Arthur Godsal. Mayank Rawat (1) lasted for just 5 balls as he was caught by keeper Ollie Pope off as India were left struggling at 54-4.

Then Radhakrishnan and keeper Het Patel steadied the innings and conjured a 47-run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, Patel (23) was stumped by Pope off Delray Rawlins, while Shiva Singh was dismissed at 13 with the team score reading 137-6.

Without a run being added to the team score,

Radhakrishnan was then caught by Harry Brook off Rawlins.

Unlike the last game, it was an impressive show by English bowlers with Henry Brookes (3-30) emerging as the most successful one.

Earlier, put into bat, both the English openers Hary Brook (14) and Tom Banton (16) fell cheaply.

While Brook was caught behind by keeper Het Patel off pacer Ishan Porel, Banton was caught at first slip by S Radhakrishnan off pacer Yash Thakur.

Dangerman Delray Rawlins (17) also did not last long as the visitors were teetering at 64-3.

One down George Bartlett scored 47 (5 fours and 2 sixes), before being trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Shiva Singh.

In his first over, left-arm spinner Ayush Jamwal removed Max Holden (3) after he was brilliantly caught in the slips by Radhakrishnan as half of the English side went back to the pavilion with the team score of 121-5.

Wicket keeper Ollie Pope and Will Jacks then rallied the innings by sharing a 55-run stand in 66 balls. They hit the bad balls and rotated the strike taking England colts to 176.

As they were inching ahead, Jacks (28) threw his wicket after being stumped by Het off Mayank Rawat.

In the 41st over, Jamwal cleaned up Pope (47) with England now at 182-7. However, a 14-run last over helped the visitors reach 226/9. For the hosts, Jamwal was the most successful bowler with figures of 3-40.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp