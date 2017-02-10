Perhaps, no other federation is waiting with such anticipation than the Indian cricket board (BCCI) for the National Sports Code to be redrafted and finalised. The behemoth that it was, the BCCI never thought it would one day be this happy to embrace a universal Sports Code that it had vehemently opposed. But the Lodha recommendations shattered their aura of invincibility. Ostensibly so, now the BCCI believes they will also come under the ambit of the Sports Code and that it will give them more power.

The important question, however, is why are they waiting with bated breath? If the panel set up for redrafting the National Sports Development Code is to be believed, there will be a few of the recommendations in the ‘draft’ too. Even though the Lodha Committee recommendations have been hailed as a landmark judgement, the sports ministry panel does have reservations about them.

The ministry panel doesn’t see merit in incorporating all the recommendations as some are not practically feasible. One of the recommendations that bars bureaucrats and ministers from being office-bearers in BCCI seems a little superfluous for the panel.

Their argument is that if a person is qualified and competent, then the person should not be barred from holding office. The panel feels if he or she has no objection from their respective employers or ministries, then why should anyone not be part of NSFs? This will definitely be music to BCCI members’ ears.

Not just Lodha recommendations, the panel is examining sports administration of the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia and some other developed countries.

They are studying the American model more intensely, especially the NBA where the league is not only lucrative but also predominant. The panel members are studying their structure and how they manage their players. They will incorporate whatever is necessary to make the redrafted Code stronger and more sports-friendly.

Their other objective is to make the Code more sportsperson friendly. It will also address the issue of nurturing talent in the grassroots.

Another aspect they are clear about is maintaining autonomy of the federations. If some panel members are to be believed the International Olympic Council Charter will be followed to uphold the Olympic movement. “We will adhere to the Charter as much as possible so that there is no confusion later,” says a member.

The panel has already had three meetings and is hoping it will be able to put together a draft before the end of the month and will be submitted to the ministry. If panel members are to be believed, the Code will try and incorporate as many sportspersons in the federations as they can. Some of the panel members even recommended that 25 per cent of the officials in a federation should be reserved for players. Whether or not this will see light of the day needs to be seen.

