Upbeat India confident of overcoming Pakistan in Blind T20 WC final 

Any sporting clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is always an eagerly-awaited one

Published: 12th February 2017 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2017 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Vivek Phadnis
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Any sporting clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is always an eagerly-awaited one. But, the title clash between the two nations that will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday is going to be even more special. It is the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind.


India defeated a tough Sri Lankan side in the semifinal in Hyderabad on Friday, while Pakistan stormed past England in the second semifinal here on Saturday. India have won three world titles, and will be hoping to add one more feather to their cap come Sunday. 


Naturally, India are excited and geared up for the big game. Captain Ajay Kumar Reddy said: “We lost a league match to Pakistan, but we are confident of beating them. Pakistan are a good team but we will plan it out for the game. We have a good idea about how they play, but we won’t take anything for granted.”


“We tried a new combination this time. I am happy with the performance of the players,” Reddy stated, adding that it was a unique experience as the World Cup was played across several cities in India. 


Coach Patrick Rajkumar said, “Our preparations have been good. The players were confident during their semifinal against Sri Lanka. We hope to carry that confidence into the final, which will be nail-biting.”
“Pakistan are a good side. In the league match against them, we gave away about 40 runs too many. But, we will plug those loopholes. Our strength is batting, and our fielding is also good. If the bowling clicks, we should be able to win,” he added. 


While most games were played in smaller venues, the final is going to be a big deal. “It is great to be playing at Chinnaswamy. I understand a large number of passes have been given, and we’re hoping for a good turnout. We will definitely entertain the crowd,” said Reddy. 


However, there is a unique problem the players may have to face because of that: crowd noise. “That’s the biggest challenge, because batsmen many not be able to hear the ball approaching. Umpires could also face issues while asking people to keep quiet. Players like crowds, but it may also act as a disadvantage for them,” explained Rajkumar.
