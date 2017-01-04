Home Sport Cricket

2007 T20, 2011 World Cups among highlights of Dhoni's career as India captain

Here are the highlights of Dhoni's career as a captain.

Published: 04th January 2017 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2017 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

India's cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni poses with the Man of the match and the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy near the Gateway of India during a photo call at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai on April 3, 2011.(File |AFP)

By IANS

Here are the highlights of Dhoni's career as a captain

Dhoni, who had led India to the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 title in 2007, to the World Cup victory in 2011 and lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013 also took India to the zenith of the Test rankings during his tenure.

  • He has captained India to 110 wins from 199 ODIs and 41 wins from 72 T20Is, made his international debut in 2004.
  • He immediately stamped his authority at the international stage when he smashed 148 in only his fifth match, against a Pakistan attack that didn't know what had hit them.
  • He quickly rose up the ranks in Indian cricket to take the reins of the national T20I side in 2007, before becoming the ODI captain after Rahul Dravid relinquished the post.
  • He eventually ascended to full-time Test captaincy once the then Indian captain and current India coach Anil Kumble retired.
  • Dhoni's biggest triumph was winning the World Cup in 2011, which India won after 28 years owing to his exemplary batting display in the final and calm and methodical leadership.
  • In the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in 2013, Dhoni became the first Indian wicket-keeper to hit a double hundred in Tests when he smashed 224 in the first Test at Chennai - the best knock of his career. 
  • In the same series, Dhoni surpassed Sourav Ganguly's record of 21 Test wins and became the most successful Test captain for India. Under his captaincy, India became the first team in more than 40 years to whitewash Australia in a Test series. 
  • He led the side to the finals of the 2014 World T20 in Bangladesh, in which India lost to Sri Lanka. 
  • Dhoni successfully led India to the 2015 World Cup semi-final, where the Men-in-Blue lost to hosts and eventual champions Australia, effectively ending India's 11 match winning streak in World Cups. 
  • During the course of the tournament, he also became the first Indian captain and third overall to win 100 ODI matches.
  • In 2016, Dhoni led India to the Asia Cup T20 title by beating hosts Bangladesh in the final and also guided the side to the semi-finals of the World T20, where hosts India lost to the eventual champions -- the West Indies.
  • He also holds the record for most matches as captain of an international side, with 331 games across formats. 
  • His last series as captain came against New Zealand at home, where he led the Indian side to a 3-2 series win.
  • Dhoni also led the now-defunct Chennai Super Kings franchise, one of the most successful teams in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), to win back-to-back titles in the years 2010 and 2011 and also the Champions League T20 in the years 2010 and 2014.
  • Although the next captain was not announced, Virat Kohli, currently captaining the Test team, is the likely front-runner to replace Dhoni.
Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhoni MS Dhoni Anil Kumble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp