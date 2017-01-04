Home Sport Cricket

Dhoni steps down as limited overs captain

Dhoni-PTI

Indian limited overs Skipper MS Dhoni. | (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as skipper of India's limited overs sides, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday.

Dhoni, however, will be available for selection for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International series against England, starting January 15.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game," a statement from the board read.

"He will be available for the selection for the One Day and T20I series against England and the same has been conveyed to the Senior Selection Committee."

Commenting on the development, BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri said: "On behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank M.S. Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats."

"Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket," he added.

Test skipper Virat Kohli is the front-runner to replace the Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman at the helm.
 

