'Recalled' Junaid Khan eager to prove himself in Australia

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan has expressed pleasure after being recalled in the ODI squad for the upcoming series against Australia, saying that it is a great chance for him to prove himself and his fitness Down Under.

Junaid, who played his last match for Pakistan in the Test series against Sri Lanka in June 2015, was earlier included in the ODI squad as a replacement for Mohammad Irfan who returned home following the death of his mother.

The 27-year-old insisted that getting back to the national team is the biggest achievement for him as he has been waiting for it since a long time.

“This is a great moment for me... Although we are sad for the demise of [Mohammad] Irfan's mother, it is a chance for me to prove myself and my fitness in Australia.I am experiencing the same feelings right now as I did when I was selected for the first time,” the Dawn quoted Junaid as saying.

Junaid seemed to have caught the eye of selectors after his impressive performance in domestic cricket and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he emerged as the second top bowler of the tournament.

Recently, Junaid also bagged four wickets in a domestic one-day match to guide his Peshawar side to victory against the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Talking about the ODI series in Australia, Khan said he is absolutely geared up for the challenge as pitches there are a ‘bit different’.

“Pitches in Australia are a bit different but I am confident to give a match-winning performance there,” Junaid said.

He, however, insisted that he could not seal victory for Pakistan all alone and that the team work would play a pivotal role.



“I cannot go there and take wickets alone. It’s a team effort, and I am sure my captain and fellow bowlers will give me all the support I'll need.I will do my best. The rest is up to fate.”

Pakistan are slated to play five-match ODI series against Australia beginning on January 13 at the Gabba, Brisbane.