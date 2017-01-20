Washington all-round show propels Globe Trotters in drawn game

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Washington Sundar’s 65 and 3/45 helped Globe Trotters draw with Young Stars in their TNCA Senior Division league Elite Group second-round match.

Brief scores: Elite: Globe Trotters 328 & 205/5 decl in 30 ovs (Washington Sundar 65) drew with Young Stars 210 & 181/7 in 60 ovs (Nilesh Subramanian 64, Vishal Vaidhya 58; Washington Sundar 3/45); Alwarpet 408 bt India Pistons 115 & 76 in 32 ovs (P Sakthi 5/13); Vijay 548 drew with Jolly Rovers 419 in 129.3 ovs (Shahrukh Khan 105, Suresh Kumar 144, R Sathish 80; Rahil Shah 6/136).

Vishal cracks ton

M Vishal’s 128 propelled Don Bosco A to a 44-run win over BVM in the quarterfinals of the TNCA City Schools U-16 tournament for the C Ramaswamy Trophy.

Brief scores: Don Bosco A 304/7 in 50 ovs (John Abishegh 76, M Vishal 128; Girish Shankar 3/55) bt BVM 260/9 in 50 ovs (DR Pradeep 82, S Ganesh 55); Nellai Nadar A 161 in 46.2 ovs (M Saravanan 53) lost to St Bede’s A 162/2 in 32.2 ovs (Tushar Raheja 64, Mohammed Khan 50 n.o); PSSSS 197/8 in 50 ovs (BS Ashish 4/27) bt PSBB A (KK Nagar) 114 in 39.5 ovs (Nikhil Viswanath 5/21); PSBB (Nungambakkam) 146 in 46.5 ovs (Ajaya Shankar 53; S Aakash 3/13, Anantha Padmanabhan 3/25) lost to PSBB Millennium A 148/5 in 33.2 ovs (Adittya Varadharajan 60).

Bernadskiy held

Madurai native SS Manigandan held GM Bernadskiy Vitaliy of Ukraine — seeded second — to a draw in the second round of the ninth Chennai Open Grandmaster Chess tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Top seed Alberto David of Italy shared the lead (2 points) with many players. Eight rounds remain in the `11 lakh event. The fourth round, scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled.

Thiruvallur in control

Fifties by CS Rohit Kumar, D Prashanth Prabhu and R Ram Arvindh helped Thiruvallur post 300 against Kancheepuram on the Day 1 of their TNCA inter-district U-19 quarterfinal.

Brief scores: Thiruvallur 300 in 79.5 ovs (CS Rohit Kumar 52, D Prashanth Prabhu 89, R Ram Arvindh 82; S Kishore Kumar 4/32) vs Kancheepuram 9/2 in 8 ovs.

Salem finish third

Salem eased past Krishnagiri 25-14, 25-14 to clinch third place in the U-17 girls’ volleyball section of the SDAT state-level Khelo India sports meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Results: Volleyball: Girls: U-17: 3/4th place playoffs: Salem bt Krishnagiri 25-14, 25-14.Quarterfinals: U-14: Salem bt Thanjavur 25-14, 25-10; Ariyalur bt Tiruppur 25-16, 25-19; Erode bt Virudhunagar 25-18, 25-19; Trichy bt Vellore 25-11, 25-12. Boys: U-14: Thanjavur bt Erode 25-08, 25-06; Trichy bt Tiruvarur 25-20, 15-25, 25-15; Tirunelveli bt Coimbatore 25-19, 17-25, 25-14; Madurai bt Karur 25-15, 25-20. U-17: Madurai bt Theni 25-22, 25-22; Trichy bt Coimbatore 25-11, 25-17; Salem bt Tiruvarur 25-22, 28-26; Dindigul bt Karur 25-14, 25-22.