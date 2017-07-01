Basil Thampi was one of the bright spots for Gujarat Lions in the IPL. (Photo: BCCI)

KOCHI: “I still sit back and think. What would’ve happened to me if I went ahead with plans to move to the Gulf for a job? It would have been spent watching cricket on TV.” Basil Thampi still considers himself lucky that he was able to arrive at a decision that has proved to be a watershed moment in his career.

For those who are yet to know about the genesis of the Perumbavoor lad as a player, here’s a recap. Unable to predict the future course of action and worried by the precarious financial condition of his family, Basil was about to move to the Gulf to get a job make a living.

But before he could do that came the interference of former Ranji Trophy player and senior Swantons CC member CM Deepak, who ‘brainwashed’ and ‘goaded’ the young, tall fast bowler to stick with the game.

A good two seasons later, Basil is now the talking point in cricketing circles after successfully completing his maiden IPL affair with success. He bowled fast, with venom, and lots of heart. And thus came a much-expected call up to the India A limited-over team for the upcoming South Africa series.

“After the IPL, there was a feeling that I might be under the radar of national selectors. Still, when the call up came, I was surprised. I couldn’t comprehend the enormity of the achievement. It’s a rare chance to get to represent the country.

“After my successful IPL debut and this India call up, I can say that the decision to stay back and continue with cricket was a wise one,” he told Express from Bengaluru, where he is currently attending a fitness camp at the National Cricket Academy.

Playing in South Africa can offer Basil a few perks, what with pitches favourable to pacers, which is a luxury not provided while bowling on the sub-continental squares. “The pitches are juicy and bouncy. That’s a tempting factor,” he felt.

Playing in the Rainbow Nation has another motivating factor for the 23-year-old. He idolises Dale Steyn, and considers his South Africa sojourn as a dream come true. “It’s been a dream for me to play in Steyn’s country, and now it’s coming true,” he said.

Basil is all prepped up to make his maiden foreign assignment count. For that, he has been focussing on improving fitness. “After the IPL, I felt I had to improve strength, especially in the limbs. I was working with weights to enhance the strength of arms and legs. Now I’m raring to go.”

So, can we expect to see him scorch the radars? Basil smiled. As if suggesting that he would rather let the white missile do the talking.

