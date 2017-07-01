KOLKATA: The interview to select the next India coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai, former India captain Sourav Ganguly who is also part of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) said here on Saturday.

"The interview will be held on the 10th of this month in Mumbai," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) meeting.

Besides Ganguly, the committee also has Indian batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S Laxman.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh, Ravi Shastri and Venkatesh Prasad have applied for the post vacated by Anil Kumble last month.

The BCCI had extended the deadline to apply for the post of head coach till July 9.

Kumble and India captain Virat Kohli had differences which came to the fore ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales. After India lost in the final to arch-rivals Pakistan, Kumble stepped down from his position despite having an enviable record as coach of the team.

Since then the hunt for a new coach had begun ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka starting July 26. The men in blue are currently playing in the West Indies.

Ganguly will be travelling to London on Sunday to attend the World Cricket Committee meeting at Lord's on July 3 and 4.

Part of the BCCI's eight-member committee formed to oversee 'critical points' in the Justice Lodha committee reforms, Ganguly will be in Mumbai for another round of meetings on July 7 before the Supreme Court hearing on July 14 on the Lodha recommendations implementation.

There was a meeting held on Saturday too.

The committee, headed by Rajeev Shukla, is expected to file its report on July 10, the same day India's coach selection will be done.