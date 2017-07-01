BENGALURU: The BCCI put an end to the practice of coaches contracted by it working in the IPL, with the announcement that Rahul Dravid will be coach of the India A and Under-19 sides for the next two years. Though a contract was sent to Dravid earlier, there was confusion over him taking it up, as he was also serving as mentor of Delhi Daredevils.

The Lodha panel recommendations and the subsequent Supreme Court order had made it clear that contracted coaches should not perform dual roles because it amounts to conflict of interest. Ramachandra Guha, before quitting the panel, had called for coaches to serve in the interests of Indian cricket and not accept multiple roles.

“I have repeatedly pointed out that it is contrary to the spirit of the Lodha Committee for coaches or the support staff of the Indian senior or junior teams, or for the staff of the National Cricket Academy, to have contracts in the Indian Premier League. One cannot have dual loyalties of this kind and do proper justice to both. National duty must take precedence over club affiliation,” Guha had written to CoA head Vinod Rai.

Amid all this, Dravid had written to the BCCI and CoA seeking clarification over the terms and conditions of the new contract and chose to skip a selection meeting for the U-19 side. On Friday, the BCCI revealed that Dravid’s contract has been extended by two years.

“Over the last two years, Rahul Dravid has been instrumental in getting young talent who have proved their worth on the big stage into the mix. We are glad to continue his services for the next two years and sure this is a bright sign for Indian cricket which will see many more young talents coming up in the future,” BCCI president CK Khanna said.

It is understood that the new contract will engage Dravid for 12 months a year, unlike the previous one which mentioned 10 months. The rest of the support staff will also get similar contracts. However, there is still doubt over Dravid’s deputy Paras Mhambrey, who is part of the Mumbai Indians setup.

It seems the former pacer is still undecided whether to take up the BCCI offer or the one offered by the IPL side.

“Dravid was informed about the practice of doing away with dual contracts and he had no qualms about it. As we are making it a 12-month contract for two years, there will obviously be revised pay and he hasn’t asked for any compensation for severing ties with Delhi Daredevils,” a board official told Express.

Delhi Daredevils too confirmed in a statement that Dravid won’t be part of them anymore. However, Dravid’s decision means others with dual contracts like India fielding coach R Sridhar, who is also part of Kings XI Punjab, might have to chose between the two.

