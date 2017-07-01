ANTIGUA: India captain Virat Kohli was happy with a clinical performance in the third ODI and hinted at making some changes in the playing XI providing game time to all those who have not yet figured in the playing XI in the ongoing series.

Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Shami are yet to get a game.

"We will surely look into [making changes]. We have quite a few players who haven't had a game in a while," Kohli assured that everyone would get a fair chance, something that chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has also recently reiterated.

The skipper was happy to have won a good toss.

"I think it was a clinical performance again. Early on, there was quite a bit of moisture, it was a good toss to win, and they bowled really well. It was a good batting effort to get us to 250.

"The wicket played much better in the second innings. The bowlers created pressure and got breakthroughs at the right moments. It's about putting your hand up at the right time, its about how many people can stand up and put in those performances," the skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.