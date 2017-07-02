CHENNAI: When the BCCI formed a committee to find a way forward to implement the recommendations of the Lodha panel a week back, it more or less appeared like finding alternative ways to delay the inevitable. This panel would not have even come to existence had a few members not asked for it at the special general meeting on June 26.

However, after the committee’s first meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, a major shift seems to have taken place. There are still three-four contentious points, which the panel has found that they want to deliberate further when they meet again on July 7.

Apart from agreeing to implement all the recommendations barring two, the seven-man part of the committee and special invitee Niranjan Shah seem to have accepted the fact that there is no way they can dodge the bullet. Even the exemptions they have asked for (one-state-one-vote, cooling-off period) are related to the administrative structure rather than personal interests. The committee of administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court had also said they would request the court to review these if all other points are accepted.

By accepting the recommendation that nobody above 70 would be an office-bearer, the BCCI is hoping to score a few brownie points.

Though another meeting is coming up on July 7, committee members believe that when they put forth findings at another special general meeting on July 12, there won’t be anymore delay. “For BCCI to amend its constitution we need a majority and after much discussion, we have found only two contentious issues. We don’t know yet whether all members will be happy with what we have put forward, but at least there is more urgency and clarity in understanding that we need to sort the future,” an official told Express after the meeting.

It is understood that although a few are open to the idea of accepting the proposed National Sports Code when it is implemented, it seems to have been shut out, as the idea of adopting only a part of the Code will not be received well by the court.

“This was discussed, as it would allow people who are elected before they are 70 to continue even if they cross the age-limit during their tenure. But that will appear like you are trying to favour the odd person. Everybody is going to get affected some way or the other. So whatever it is, we should be conscious of the fact that when we take a decision it shouldn’t keep one party happy.

“There is still some way to go to find a common ground, but it isn’t far away. We shall tell the Supreme Court that we are doing this ourselves and will implement orders on our own,” the official stated.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com