HYDERABAD: A week after BCCI units held a special general meeting (SGM) to discuss implementation of Justice Lodha panel recommendations, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) members will congregate at their own SGM on Sunday in a bid to finally amend the association’s constitution. The idea is to fall in line with the guidelines and take the state body out of the financial mess that it is in.

When asked whether the amendments to the constitution will be made at the meeting, HCA secretary T Shesh Narayan replied in the affirmative. “The 15-point checklist distributed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the BCCI will be followed to bring in the changes,” Shesh Narayan told Express. “We are hopeful that soon after changing the bye-laws in compliance with the recommendations, we will start to receive funds.”

The CoA has clearly specified in its email to state associations that in order to receive funds, they have to either amend their MoA/AoA/Constitution/Bye-laws or comply with the orders passed by the Supreme Court on October 7 and October 21, 2016.

Most associations were skeptical about reforming respective constitutions, as witnessed in Mumbai at the SGM in June 26. “Some points need to be clarified. Like, whether the cumulative nine-year limit of holding office will be applicable in the case of all the executive committee members of the association,” Shesh Narayan said.

Until now, only Vidarbha and Tripura have amended their constitution, with the changes made by the former being approved by the CoA. They have started receiving funds. Tripura’s case with relevant documents is being assessed.

On the topic of former players’ representation in the apex council of HCA, the secretary said that Vidarbha’s example will be followed. “Two former players, one male and one female, have been nominated to the apex council in Vidarbha Cricket Association. We will do the same thing,” he said. Asked when it will be done, Shesh Narayan replied, “Soon”.

Since coming to power after a bitter battle for the positions on top, the new HCA administration has been proactive in following the Supreme Court orders. Sunday’s meeting is likely to show how close to that destination they are.

